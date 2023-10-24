Energizer announces layoffs at Franklin facility, cease of packaging operations

FRANKLIN, Ind. — Energizer Holdings announced it will soon be ceasing packaging operations at its Franklin location in 2024, leaving hundreds without work.

The St. Louis based company manufactures batteries and portable lighting products.

According to a spokesperson for Energizer Holdings, workers at the facility in Franklin were recently informed that the company would cease packing operation in the first half of 2024.

Although the packaging operations will be ceased, Energizer says the Franklin location will "continue to serve as the central distribution center for our U.S. battery and lights business."

The spokesperson did not clarify the number of jobs that would be lost, but said that with the announcement, the company shared information on severance and job placement assistance.

According to Indianapolis Business Journal, when Energizer opened the $62.7 million packaging and distribution center in Franklin in 2019, they said they would employ 440 people by 2022.