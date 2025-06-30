Environmental groups call for public input on Indiana's environmental regulations

INDIANAPOLIS — Environmental groups in Indiana are urging residents to voice their opinions regarding the state's environmental regulations, specifically expressing concerns about the protections for the White River, a vital natural resource.

An executive order signed by Governor Mike Braun earlier this year does not allow Indiana's environmental regulations to be stricter than those established at the federal level.

"Federal regulations are the lowest common denominator. States can't go below those. So to peg our regulations, our environmental protections to the federal ones is to say the minimum is good enough for us," Bill Blomquist, a representative with the White River Alliance said.

The Hoosier Environmental Council notes that Indiana has consistently ranked near the bottom in terms of environmental regulations, negatively affecting both air and water quality.

"Seventy-three percent of our waters are impaired for drinking, boating and fishing," David Van Glider, the Senior Policy and Legal Director for the Hoosier Environmental Council, said. "So that's the burden. The burden is on the people, not on the industry."

The governor's executive order aims to remove regulations that he believes hinder growth and economic development, a stance that these environmental groups disagree with.

"To weaken water protection in the name of economic development, in our opinion, gets things backwards," Blomquist added.

In light of these concerns, environmental advocates are calling on Hoosiers to express their worries to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

"If things just stay the same, Indiana will still be at the bottom of all the states in terms of its water quality, air quality and quality of land," Van Glider said.

Residents who wish to submit a public comment regarding the state’s environmental regulations have until June 30 to do so. Comments can be sent via email to Efficiency@idem.in.gov. For more information, click here.

