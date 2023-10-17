EPA to begin cleanup of Richmond warehouse fire site in November

RICHMOND — The Environmental Protection Agency has announced they will begin cleanup of the Richmond warehouse site, months after a massive fire caused thousands to evacuate.

The fire at the former My-Way Trading Warehouse began on April 11 and burned for four days. Thousands of Richmond residents were ordered to evacuate due to possible cancer-causing toxins in the smoke.

EPA later confirmed that the site was contaminated with lead, benzene and asbestos.

PREVIOUS | EPA: Richmond warehouse fire debris contains lead, benzene, asbestos (wrtv.com)

Now the agency will begin a hazardous waste cleanup operation, set to begin in November. The EPA cleanup will occur on the 310 and 358 NW F Street properties and will address various compounds including asbestos-containing material, lead, and antimony.

“The City of Richmond's top priority is protecting our residents,” said Mayor Dave Snow. “The EPA’s cleanup operation is an essential step towards ensuring their safety and the environmental health of our community. We will continue to work closely with the EPA as we move forward in addressing this unfortunate incident."

EPA says resident can expect to see heavy machinery on the site beginning next week, with the main cleanup to begin next month.

