Eskenazi Health canine therapy garden helps patients, staff on 'ruff' days

INDIANAPOLIS — Eskenazi Health’s canine therapy garden provides both patients and staff a reprieve from being inside the hospital all day.

Staff say human-animal interactions can greatly benefit a patient's recovery process.

Sally is one of 23 dog volunteers through the pet therapy program.

The goldendoodle’s specialty is putting a smile on people’s faces.

Sally's outgoing, playful and friendly.

She loves to chase a ball and is even known to steal a treat now and again.

Noblesville resident Gary Webster and his wife have been bringing Sally to volunteer for the past six years.

“The reactions of the patients to her, sometimes they don’t even have to touch her or say anything. You can just tell they look at her and smile," Webster said.

Pet therapy manager Shelly Fisher says animals can motivate and bring peace to people in times where maybe humans can’t.

“We include dogs in specific goals for our patients. It could be PT, OT, speech therapy, mental health. Some times we have puppy days out here. For the staff, it can be a stress relief," Fisher said.

The Lisa K. Humke Canine Therapy Garden, which opened during the pandemic, provides a space at Eskenazi for play and training.

Interactions are normally scheduled in the space for individuals or groups — depending on how many dogs are available and the needs of the patients.

“If you could imagine, if a patient is in the hospital for even a week. To be able to come outside, still doing their therapy, but also having a dog engaged with them is a lot of fun for them," she said.

That’s true for patient Amelbis Baez.

“I’m a paraplegic now, I wasn’t planning on this," Baez said.

Baez has been in recovery at Eskenazi for a little over a month.

He says going to the garden brings a little joy to his day.

“It feels great. Some fresh air, all that. I’m not stuck in my stuffy room all day," Baez said.

Patients and staff can request a visit from a therapy dog any time the dogs are in the building.

If you are interested in volunteering with your pet, contact Shelly Fisher at michelle.fisher@eskenazihealth.edu