Essential severe weather preparedness tips for Central Indiana residents

INDIANAPOLIS — Parts of Indianapolis are witnessing the aftermath of severe storms that swept through the area on Wednesday morning. Residents report downed trees scattered throughout the community, a stark reminder of the storm's intensity.

Resident Linda Phillips recounted her experience as the storm unleashed its fury.

"It was like a wall of wind and water hitting the west side of my house," she said. Her neighbor Ann Cusing said, "All of a sudden, it sounded like a bomb had gone off."

Alongside her neighbor, Linda is currently engaged in clean-up efforts.

"It kind of worries me a lot," Linda admitted. "I’m just doing a little bit of pick-up now, knowing I’m probably going to be redoing it later."

In light of unpredictable weather patterns, officials from AES stress the importance of preparation. Having an emergency kit, including flashlights and a mobile battery, is crucial for residents.

Central Indiana’s volatile weather poses ongoing challenges. Duke Energy’s line teams are working diligently to assess equipment and supplies, preparing for potential power outages.

When restoring power, Duke Energy prioritizes critical care facilities, including hospitals, police and fire departments.

"We try to start with restoring power to critical care facilities first," a Duke Energy representative stated. "And then we work to restore the largest number of customers next."

While the community continues to pick up the pieces, officials emphasize the need for vigilance.

As Mother Nature proves to have a mind of her own, residents like Linda and Ann are reminded to stay safe and prepared for whatever comes next.

"Make sure you take good care of your trees and keep an eye on the radar and the weather app,” Linda said.