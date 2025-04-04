Evacuation order issued for parts of Shelbyville, Shelby County due to flooding

SHELBY COUNTY — The City of Shelbyville and Shelby County officials have issued an evacuation order for low-lying and flood-prone areas in response to major flooding expected this weekend.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has warned residents that conditions are likely to deteriorate as the weekend progresses.

Key Information:

Evacuation Areas: All low-lying and flood-prone regions within Shelbyville and Shelby County are included in the evacuation order.

Shelby County Water Rescue Team: The local water rescue team is on standby to assist with evacuations and any necessary rescues.

Mandatory Evacuation: Residents in the affected areas are strongly urged to evacuate immediately. Those who choose to remain may face intervention from law enforcement to ensure their safety and public health.

Avoid Driving Through Water: Residents are reminded never to drive through flooded areas, as even small amounts of water can cause vehicles to become stranded or swept away. The advice remains: "Turn around, don't drown," as water levels can rise quickly and unpredictably.

For any assistance or more information, residents can contact Shelby County EMA Director Denis Ratekin by calling 317-392-6308.

Authorities emphasize the importance of staying alert to emergency notifications and taking immediate action to protect oneself, family, and property.