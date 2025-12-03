Evanescence to rock Noblesville with 2026 world tour stop

NOBLESVILLE — GRAMMY® Award-winning rock band Evanescence is bringing their highly anticipated 2026 World Tour to Noblesville, with a confirmed stop at Ruoff Music Center on July 9, 2026.

The powerhouse lineup features special guests Spiritbox and Nova Twins opening for the North American dates.

"This year has been so inspiring," says frontwoman Amy Lee. "We are taking all of that fire and energy and inspiration and building it into an epic 2026 for our fans."

This marks the band's first worldwide headlining tour in four years.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 6 at 10 a.m. local time at evanescence.com, with various presales starting December 3. The tour partners with PLUS1, donating $1 from every ticket to humanitarian aid organizations.