Events and things to do to celebrate Memorial Day this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — With Memorial Day weekend (the unofficial kickoff to summer) among us, some cities and organizations will be holding Memorial Day services and events to honor our fallen men and women who bravely served in the military for this country.

Here are some events happening in central Indiana over Memorial Day weekend:

The City of Fishers is hosting a Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 31 at 10 a.m. in front of City Hall (1 Municipal Dr. Fishers, IN 46038) The event is free and open to the public. Masks are recommended for individuals who are not vaccinated. For more information, visit https://www.fishers.in.us/1215/Fishers-Honors.

The American Legion Post 34 is hosting a Memorial Day Observance Ceremony at American Legion Post #34 on Monday, May 31 at 12 p.m. Located at 2210 E. 54th St. Indianapolis, IN 46220. The event is open to the public. For more information, visit https://allevents.in/indianapolis/memorial-day-observance-ceremony/200021024514703.

Carmel Market District is hosting a Memorial Day Weekend Parking Lot Party on Monday, May 31 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a fun-filled outdoor foodie experience to kick off the holiday weekend! Located at 11505 N. Illinois St. Carmel, IN 46032, the event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit https://www.visithamiltoncounty.com/event/memorial-day-weekend-parking-lot-party-with-carmel-market-district/64030/.

The City of New Castle is hosting its annual Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade to remember those who paid the ultimate price in service to our country on Monday, May 31 at 9 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit https://indianapolis.kidsoutandabout.com/content/memorial-day-ceremony-and-parade-new-castle-henry-county-chamber-commerce.

