Events held to honor IMPD Officer Breann Leath 1-year after her line of duty death

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Breann Leath was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic disturbance on April 9, 2020.

Police say it’s important to never forget those who make the ultimate sacrifice. That’s why several events are being held this week to honor Officer Leath’s life and legacy.

Tonight, IMPD will host The Bree Challenge at 6p.m. It’s an outdoor workout session open to the public at the police academy. To register, you can call 317-327-IMPD.

On Friday at 10 a.m., the Department of Corrections will be holding a re-dedication ceremony for Officer Leath, by officially re-dedicating the maternal child health unit inside Indiana Women’s Prison in her honor. Leath worked as a correction officer.

Then at 1 p.m., there will be a special memorial service at her gravesite. This will be a chance for officers to pay their respects at Crown Hill Cemetery.

Many were unable to be at the cemetery last year, due to health restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can watch this live on WRTV and on WRTV’s Facebook page.