Events in central Indiana to enjoy this holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS — The holidays are here so bundle up and get ready to celebrate the sights and sounds of the season.

Get in the holiday spirit with these central Indiana events that are good for the whole family.

Christmas Nights of Lights at the Indiana State Fairgrounds

Christmas Nights of Lights at the Indiana State Fairgrounds returned on Nov. 8 and runs through Dec. 31.

Carload entrance fees for the event is $35 for up to eight passengers.

Online reservations are required to attend the event.

Winter Lights at Newfields

Winter Lights at Newfields has returned for yet another year. The event will run from 5-9 p.m. beginning Nov. 23 through Jan. 5.

The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra has recorded tons of holiday hits that will be synced to a dancing display of 300,000 LED lights. There will also be holiday-themed drinks and food.

Tickets vary in price depending on the day. Reservations are required.

A Merry Prairie Holiday

A Merry Prairie Holiday at Conner Prairie features holiday light displays, tubing down a 150-foot hill, sock-ice skating, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and more.

The festival begins Friday, November 29, and Saturday, November 30, then continues Friday through Sunday from Dec. 6-22. It's open from 5:30-9:30 each night.

Tickets for the festival are $13 for members and $26 for nonmembers.

Christmas at the Zoo

According to the Indianapolis Zoo, it was the first zoo in the nation to hold a holiday lights event. This year marks the 57th year.

The beloved event transforms the Indianapolis Zoo into a holiday wonderland, complete with lights and decorations, special events, holiday treats, and even visits with Santa.

Christmas at the Zoo will run from Nov. 23 through Jan. 5. The hours are 5-9 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and 5-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Christmas on the Farm

Traders Point Creamery will hold its annual event on Saturday, Dec. 7. Time slots start at 9 a.m. and it is $25 per person. Children under 2 are free.

Many holiday activities for the whole family will be happening including winter hayrides, holiday light displays, visits with Santa, festive treats to eat, music and more.

Carmel Christkindlmarkt

The iconic, critically acclaimed outdoor Christmas market features tons of vendors with lots of food to try, gifts to buy and even an ice-skating rink.

The market is open Wednesday through Sunday from Nov. 23 through Dec. 24.

Festival of Carols

If you're looking to get in the spirit with some holiday performances, check out the Festival of Carols by the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir.

There will be performances at the Palladium and the Schrott Center for the Performing Arts at Butler University. Performances will be as follows:

Friday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. at the Palladium

Saturday, Dec. 21 at 3 p.m. at the Palladium

Sunday, Dec. 22 at 3 p.m. at the Palladium

Monday, Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Schrott Center

Tickets are on sale for $63, $52, and $36.

The Nutcracker from Butler Ballet

Check out Butler Ballet's performance of Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker at Clowes Memorial Hall. There will be six performances from Dec. 5-8.

Ice Skating at Elevance Health Rink on Bicentennial Unity Plaza

From now until Jan. 26, 2025, visit the NHL-sized ice skating rink at Bicentennial Unity Plaza.

Admission is $11 on weekdays and $14 on weekends for a 90-minute skate session. Skates are available to be rented for $4.

There's also food, warm beverages, and a signature holiday tree on site. It's recommended to purchase tickets online.

Jingle Rails at the Eiteljorg

An annual favorite, Fifth Third Bank Jingle Rails: The Great Western Adventure is a model train consisting of nine G-Scale trains winding through iconic landmarks of Indianapolis and the West.

Jingle Rails is now open until Jan. 20, 2025, and is included with regular museum admission. Members are free. Children age four and under have free admission.