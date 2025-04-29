Events lineup for Juneteenth celebrations in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2025 Juneteenth celebration will span multiple days throughout June, culminating in a full-scale festival on Saturday, June 21st at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, event organizers say.

Hosted by Juneteenth Inc., the festival will feature live performances, a kids zone, wellness activities, food trucks, vendors to celebrate culture, community and freedom.

"This year isn't a step back - it's a step forward," James Webb Jr., Executive Director of Indy Juneteenth, said in a news release. "We're using this moment to grow the movement, bring more people together, and deliver a powerful celebration of our freedom and future."

Organizers say this year will be the first time the festival will take place partially indoors, making the festivities more accessibly to visitors.

WRTV reached out to the city and learn this year's parade had been canceled due to scheduling conflicts.

"We’re entering that time of year when downtown is host to a lot of large, outdoor events, and it can be challenging for organizers to schedule something when there are already multiple events on the calendar vying for the same spaces," said Dawn Olsen, chief communications officer for the city.

"With Juneteenth fast approaching, we completely understand the heartbreak that comes with the decision to cancel this year’s parade. We do hope there is an opportunity to work with organizers in the future and help them host a safe and successful event that honors the Juneteenth holiday," she added.

2025 Indy Juneteenth Signature Events Include:



June 7 - Miss Indy Juneteenth Pageant at The Basile Theatre

June 12 - College & Career Conference at Indianapolis Public Library

June 14 - Punches for Purpose Boxing Showcase at Speedway Event Center

June 17 - Pregame Celebration with the Indiana Fever

June 19 - Indy Juneteenth Fireworks Show at Sarkine Park

June 21 - 8th Annual Indy Juneteenth Celebration at Indiana State Fairgrounds (South Lot)

The main festival will take place at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Gates will open at noon. The Juneteenth celebrations are open to the public. Details regarding vendor registration, sponsorship and tickets can be found here.