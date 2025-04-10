Evolve International champions youth leadership as a pathway to reducing violence in Indianapolis

Every Thursday, a group of committed coaches with Evolve International Inc. provide mentorship and guidance to young black males.

"Life will test you and when it tests you, you better have something to go get. Remain calm and be kind,” Evolve Executive Director Denell Howard told a group of young men during a Thursday night meeting.

Evolve helps kids develop leadership and conflict-resolution skills amidst rising youth violence.

“We’re out here, really in the street. We really see people who are saying, my mom's smoking crack, my dad’s locked up. Coach Prince, can you cash app me $20? It’s freezing out here," Evolve Head Coach Adam Collins said.

Collins can relate to the kids because he’s gone through his own struggles in life.

“I went to foster homes. I was molested. I was abused… So I’m able to relate to the worst of the worst,” he disclosed.

Evolve mentoring club meets on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at Frederick Douglass Family Center and The Bridge Church.

In March, Evolve West celebrated its grand opening and expansion to the west side at The Bridge Church. Victor Reed is the Evolve West Head Coach.

“This is the most beautiful thing you can experience. You change lives. Who wouldn't want to do that?” Reed said.

Evolve was selected by the Lilly Endowment as one of 18 organizations in Indianapolis to receive a grant in 2024, aimed at efforts to reduce gun violence. This grant is funding crucial resources like space, transportation, and food.

Not only is the program impacting youth, Reed says its a lifeline for him too.

“It’s a lot of coaches in here without this; this is how big this is to us. This changed our life,” Reed said.

Evolve is in the process of transforming former IPS School 11 on East 42nd Street into the “Evolve Education Center." They hope to have the gym complete this fall, but they need the community’s support to make it a reality.

Evolve’s 11 for 11 campaign aims to raise $11-million dollars.

Howard encourages young men who want to get involved to join them on Thursday nights. There are also 15 scholarships available for Evolve’s Summer Outdoors Camp that begins June 16th.

The leadership development camp will include physical fitness, farming, fishing, swimming and community service projects.