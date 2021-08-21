Watch
Ex-Indiana basketball star Quinn Buckner picked to lead trustees

Darron Cummings/AP
Former Indiana player Quinn Buckner speaks during halftime of an NCAA college basketball game between Indiana and Wisconsin, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016, in Bloomington, Ind. Buckner played on Indianas 1976 team that remains the last undefeated NCAA mens basketball champion and was named the greatest college basketball team of all time by the NCAA in 2013. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Quinn Buckner
Posted at 1:01 PM, Aug 21, 2021
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Former Indiana University basketball star Quinn Buckner is now leading the board that oversees the university system.

IU Board of Trustees members elected Buckner to a two-year term as its chairman this month, making him the first Black person to hold that position in the school’s 201-year history.

Buckner was the captain of IU’s undefeated 1976 NCAA men’s basketball championship team. He is now a television analyst for the Indiana Pacers and vice president of communications for Pacers Sports and Entertainment.

He has been an IU board member since 2016. Buckner said he looked forward to working with all board members to ensure IU’s success.

