Excel Center campus completed on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — People on the southeast side of Indianapolis have a new way to get their high school diploma.

Goodwill of Central and Southern Indiana, Indianapolis Public Schools and the City of Indianapolis announced the completion of a new Excel Center campus.

It is located at the former IPS Paul Miller School 114 and provides educational opportunities for adults including high school diplomas, college credits and industry certifications.

Goodwill CEO Kent Kramer said the Excel Center will help companies looking for workers.

“60-percent of the jobs today require a high school diploma plus,” said Kramer. “The Excel Center offers certifications that can help employers. Individuals can get a certification in the medical industry, construction, and a lot of different trades so they can be ready for those types of jobs that are needed today that employers are trying so hard to fill.”

According to the Census Bureau, more than 10-percent of working-age adults in Marion County lack a high school diploma.

Excel Center locations throughout Indiana have already graduated nearly 9,000 students since the first campus opened in 2010.

WATCH | Latest Headlines