Exercising in extreme heat? Here are some things to keep in mind

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is expecting dangerous heat this week, but that’s not stopping some Hoosiers from getting outside to exercise.

“Got my music with me. Just feel the breeze, man," Zavian Dean said.

Dean rides his bike from Broad Ripple to downtown Indianapolis every day.

“Took the Monon all the way down here. Ride around town. I’m headed back that way," he said.

The severe weather isn’t stopping him from putting his foot to the pedal.

“I always carry some water with me. I say drink plenty of water before I even decide to run on the Monon," he said.

Indiana is under a heat advisory until Friday night, with heat index values as high as 100 to 105 expected each day.

According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS), overexposure to heat can be hazardous.

The state’s humid conditions can add to the discomfort and danger of high temperatures.

“If you haven’t had enough fluids, you could really start to develop symptoms of dehydration. A lot of times, this starts at just thirst. You can start to feel lightheaded, dizzy," Dr. Joseph Richardville from Franciscan Physician Network Sports Medicine Specialists Indianapolis said. “Later symptoms could be racing heart rate. You’ll notice that you decrease sweating, that could be a sign that you’re really deficient in water, and you need to get some fluids in you quick.”

IDHS recommends the following to stay safe:

•Watch for heat-related illnesses and seek medical attention as necessary.

•Drink fluids regularly

•Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing

•Avoid strenuous activity

Jason Shaw is the co-leader of November Project Indianapolis.

The free fitness group meets regularly twice a week, early Wednesday and Friday mornings.

“If you wanna get a workout in, 6 a.m. is the time to do it," Shaw said. “Avoid the hottest part of the day. I’m a morning workout person. I know it’s not always that easy for people to do, but if you can get up and get going before the sun is up or while it’s rising, one, it’s beautiful and two, you avoid the intense heat.”

Co-leader Molly Robb says it’s important to listen to your body.

“Recognize you’re not going to be able to do as much in the heat. Your mile time is not going to be as fast when it’s 95 degrees outside as it is when it’s 55 degrees outside," Robb said.