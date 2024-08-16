Expect construction along Pendleton Pike as INDOT works on safety upgrades

LAWRENCE — If you are traveling along Pendleton Pike, expect to see construction along the five mile stretch from I-465 TO 65th Street.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is calling it the "Pendleton Pike Progress" project. It's taking place along five miles of U.S. 36 and State Road 67 between I-465 and 65th Street.

INDOT says it is expected to focus on left turns to high-traffic areas, improving safety and traffic flow.

Crash reports over three years found multiple areas with crash rates and severity higher than the statewide average, according to INDOT.

Some drivers in the city of Lawrence say they want the safety upgrade construction along Pendleton Pike to hurry up.

"It’s creating traffic jams, problems getting out of gas stations or wherever you need to go," said York Mccreery, who lives in Lawrence. "You used to get out anywhere you want on the Pike, now, it's taking forever to get you on the road.”

"There's 40,000 cars and vehicles that go through this area every single day, so it is going to be an inconvenience," said INDOT. "We appreciate everyone's patience in this area.”

The project takes focus on certain intersections that see the most crashes like 56th Street.

INDOT says the construction should reduce crashes up to 70% and will take up to two years to complete.

