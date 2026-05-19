Experience the Village of Zionsville during Sip, Stroll, and Shop event

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WRTV) — Sip, Stroll, and Shop on June 11 in the Village of Zionsville.

The event will bring together local retailers, restaurants, residents, and visitors for an engaging night of shopping, dining, and interactive experiences throughout the Main Street Zionsville district.

Guests are able to enjoy fun drinks while strolling through participating businesses offering special promotions, seasonal offerings, and a community bingo activity designed to encourage exploration of the district.

Participants can complete bingo challenges by visiting shops, dining at local restaurants, and engaging with businesses throughout the evening for a chance to win prizes.

“This event gives people a reason to slow down, discover something new and enjoy everything the Village has to offer in one evening,” Angie McCloskey, co-owner of Zionsville Olive Oil and member of the Main Street Zionsville Executive Board, said.

For more information, visit here.