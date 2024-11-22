Experts: Car, home lockouts and plumbing calls increase during Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS — Thanksgiving is less than a week away. Local experts shared trends that you don't want to be part of so you can keep your house running smoothly during the holiday.

"Don't put a frozen turkey in a giant bucket of hot grease. Be careful. Make sure your smoke detectors are working," said AAA spokesperson Christina Griffiths.

Pouring grease and leftovers down the drain could cost you a pretty penny.

L.D. Smith Plumbing says the holiday leads to an increase in calls for help.

"Oh, man, drains and hot water heaters, those are pulling double duty around the holiday," said Lance Smith. "You see a lot of those leftovers are forced down the drain."

That can impact your hot water heater.

"Garbage disposal is only meant for a little bit of scraping of the plates, not entire leftovers dumped down there. Get your water heater checked out to make sure it can carry you through Thanksgiving and Christmas," said Smith.

Lastly, you might be surprised to know getting locked out is also very common around Thanksgiving.

"A lot of people lock their keys in their cars and in their homes," said locksmith Donald Pearman.

Pearman said if it happens to you, it could cost $100 to $300.

"Just call around and check prices. I know a locksmith is an emergency service and you're in a hurry to get in your house or your car, but just take that extra five minutes and scroll down and try to get a better price," he said.

AAA said 100,000 more Hoosiers are expected to travel for Thanksgiving this year, compared to 2023.

They said the worst times to travel are the day before Thanksgiving and the Monday after the holiday.

