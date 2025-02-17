Experts say rapid temperature increases can cause issues with your HVAC system

INDIANAPOLIS — With this ebb and flow of temperatures central Indiana has been seeing, your HVAC system might be working overtime.

"Once you run your system for 12, 13 hours straight, that’s when things are going to start to break and you’re going to have issues,” Taylor Alfs, HVAC Tech for Mister Quik, said.

Alfs say the extreme flip we’ve seen from last week to this week can put strains on your system and make it hard for your home to stay warm.

WRTV

“You have your evaporator coil, which is your AC, that doesn’t like dirt so basically there’s a lot of stuff there that’s very sensitive and can destroy it,” Alfs added.

Alfs says when you have a dirty air filter, it can reduce the airflow into your system and can shorten the lifespan of your HVAC system.

“It happened on a day like today. It was in the teens like it was today, it went out when we were sleeping, so we woke up freezing,” Nicole Rosentreter said.

WRTV

She says she knows what it’s like to be without heat.

“I have little ones in the house, so I know the importance of making sure everything is working correctly,” Rosentreter said.

Alfs suggests changing your filter about every 30 days.

WRTV

For more information on Mister Quik, click here.

