Explore what's new at the 2025 Indiana State Fair!

INDIANAPOLIS —The 2025 Indiana State Fair is ready to rock your summer with a mix of brand-new attractions and fan favorites, all under the theme “The Soundtrack of Summer.”

This year’s Fair features everything from thrilling circus acts to engaging music-themed exhibits.

Here’s a sneak peek at what’s new at the Fair — all attractions listed are FREE with paid admission:

Big Top Circus Presented by Bee Window

Get ready for jaw-dropping performances under the Big Top! Watch a daring Human Cannonball, an expert Crossbow Artist, and an amazing Hand-Balancer put on a show you won’t forget.

Daily shows at 1, 4, and 7 PM. (Paid seating upgrades available.)

The Art of Music Experience

Dive into the stories behind iconic album covers in this immersive exhibit, featuring vibrant displays, live mural painting, and interactive learning.

Daily from 9 AM to 9 PM at the Vinyl Revival in Harvest Pavilion.

Mighty Mike

Meet the world’s strongest funny man! Watch Mighty Mike bend steel, juggle sledgehammers, and keep everyone laughing along the way.

Daily shows at 1, 3, and 6 PM on Main Street.

Wolves of the World

Witness the only traveling wolf pack perform and showcase their incredible agility and pack dynamics.

Shows daily at 4 and 6:30 PM in Meijer Family Fun Park (additional shows at 12 and 2 PM Friday–Sunday).

More Fun Awaits!

Indiana’s Court: Partnering with the Pacers, this basketball court allows guests to shoot hoops and celebrate Indiana’s hoops history.

Taste & Create: Meet Moonshiners stars Mark and Digger on August 14! ($)

IKONIC DIY Glass Workshop: A fun and safe glassblowing experience for ages 10+! ($)

ABATE Tiny Tots Riding Experience: Kids can enjoy riding mini motorcycles in a safe setting.

Hoosier Lottery Free Stage Concerts: Catch national acts performing nightly!

Midway Rides & Games: Classic rides and carnival games for all ages. ($)

Pioneer Village: Celebrate Indiana’s agricultural heritage with interactive exhibits and locally made goods.

The Pioneer Grill: Enjoy delicious food options like Grilled Ribeye Sandwiches and Boozy Slushies, located near Pioneer Village.

Canstruction® Exhibit: Marvel at impressive structures built from canned goods to support hunger relief efforts.

To plan your visit and discover all that’s new and returning, visit www.IndianaStateFair.com