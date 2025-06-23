Extreme heat safety tips and cooling centers located throughout Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The area is in the midst of a heatwave as temperatures are predicted to remain in the 90s throughout the week.

The city of Indianapolis wants to keep residents safe from these potentially dangerous temperatures.

In a press release, the city shared these safety tips to help people beat the heat:

Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water.

Check on relatives and neighbors, especially the elderly and those without access to air conditioning.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities. If possible, delay outdoor chores until the evening hours.

When working outside, wear light, loose-fitting clothing. Take frequent breaks in the shade or an air-conditioned room.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke [weather.gov]. If you or someone you know experiences signs of heat stroke, call 911 and take immediate action to cool off the person until help arrives.

Look before you lock - never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle.

Bring pets indoors and ensure they have plenty of water to drink. Residents are reminded that city ordinance states pets are not to be outside unsupervised when the temperature is over 90° or a heat advisory is in effect.

Consider carrying an umbrella for immediate shade while outside.

Those in need of non-emergency resources can call Indiana 211 [in211.communityos.org] by dialing 2-1-1 or 866-211-9966.

Additional heat safety information can be found at the National Weather Service website

The city has also shared public cooling centers located at Indy Parks family centers and Indianapolis Public Library branches to help keep people cool. These location hours are subject to change.