'Eyes on the Child: Water Safety' campaign aims to prevent drownings

INDIANAPOLIS — Lolly and one-year-old Edmund escaped the heat at Tarkington Park on Monday.

When she brings him around water, she makes sure to keep a close eye.

“If he’s coming to the water, I come with him," she said.

WRTV

The Fourth of July is just days away, and it's one of the biggest swimming and boating holidays of the year.

While aquatic recreation can be fun, it can also be dangerous.

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children one to four years old, according to the CDC.

“Sometimes we aren’t paying attention as much as we should be because we’re interacting with adults or friends or media, instead of watching our kids," Director of Prevent Child Abuse Indiana (PCAIN) Jeff Wittman said.

PCAIN is a division of The Villages that works to ensure every child in Indiana grows up free from abuse and neglect.

“Child abuse and neglect is preventable. We have to work together to get that message out there," Wittman said.

WRTV

PCAIN is launching a new campaign this month called “Eyes on the Child: Water Safety".

Here are some tips to keep your child safe this summer.



Designate a "Water Watcher," a responsible adult who actively supervises children near water without distractions

Avoid cell phones and other electronic distractions while supervising children

Teach kids about water safety and enroll them in age-appropriate swimming lessons

Learn CPR and ensure all caregivers and babysitters are trained in basic water safety

Empty bathtubs, kiddie pools and containers immediately after use

Install pool alarms and safety covers for added protection

As part of the campaign, PCAIN is distributing Water Watcher Badges across the state this summer.

WRTV

“Try to identify that it’s my turn to watch the kid. I’m going to turn my entire attention to them. When it’s someone else’s turn, I’ll pass the badge to them so we can give our children the best of our attention," he said.

For more information, safety tips, and resources, click here.