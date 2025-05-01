F.A.S.T. program helps families gain financial independence

INDIANAPOLIS — A program at the Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Centeris focused on building up and supporting families in the 46260 zip code.

F.A.S.T is designed to support families in achieving long-term success through personalized coaching and resources.

F.A.S.T. stands for Families Accelerating Sustaining and Thriving.

“We take families from just surviving to thriving. We take them wherever they wanna go. Their goals, whether that be buying a home, getting a new car, improving their credit score, getting a new job," F.A.S.T. Coordinator Nia Jameson said.

Jameson says there’s a large need in her area.

“In the Pike and Washington township. We see a lot of our ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) families. They face a lot of different disparities: transportation, food, not having proper education. They face a lot of barriers," she said.

F.A.S.T offers:



Personalized Family Coaching:

Goal Setting and Action Planning:

Access to Community Resources:

Workshops and Training

Support Networks

Ongoing Follow-Up

“It’s a two year commitment. And so people are allowed to choose how fast or slow they go. That just depends on them," Jameson said.

A new cohort of families met at the Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center on Wednesday for an introductory dinner.

“This is a good thing for us. Positive route," Isaiah McGuire said.

McGuire and Lanya Musgrove are proud parents of an 11-month-old.

The couple says they want to set themselves up for success for their child’s future.

“I want to have a career, education, better finances," Musgrove said.

“Better mindset mentally. Better financially. Be a better man for our child," McGuire added.

In order to qualify for the F.A.S.T. Program you need to meet the following requirements:

•Two-parent household

•Live in Pike or Washington Townships

•Have at least one child

•Make under $65,000/year

•Both parents need to be willing to participate.