WESTVILLE — Westville Correctional Facility is currently without heat, the facility staff confirmed to WRTV.

A "facility-wide issue" has resulted in the heat not working.

Officials say maintenance crews are working on the issue, although there is no timeline as to when it will be resolved.

The medium-security facility in northwestern Indiana's LaPorte County is one of the state's largest, with a listed inmate population of 3,200.

