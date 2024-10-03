Faith & Blue Weekend hopes to bring IMPD and the community together

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is partnering with community leaders to host “Faith & Blue,” a weekend-long event aimed at helping law enforcement officers build relationships with those in Indianapolis.

Police, pastors and local leaders will work on breaking down biases and strengthening understanding between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

“Our young people need what’s going to be happening these three days to build trust and have a sense of community and conversation,” Ronald Covington Sr., pastor of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, said. “We say that knowledge is power, and we will be spreading that knowledge and learning. A combination of listening and learning builds trust.”

There will be a series of activities and events around town, including a youth town hall on Friday from 4-6 p.m. at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1301 N Goodlet Avenue.

“A lot of adults do a lot of talking and not enough listening,” IMPD Maj. Corey Mims said. “[We will be] hearing the youth’s thoughts on what they are seeing in the community, what we can do better as adults and a department to provide them with resources they need.”

The full list of events being held this weekend is as follows:

Saturday, October 5 – Car Seat Safety Clinic & Community Resource Fair



Car Seat Safety Clinic

Location: Firefly Children & Family Alliance, 3801 N Temple Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46205 Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Details: Certified experts will provide hands-on demonstrations, safety checks, and education on proper car seat installation and usage.

Community Resource Fair

Location: Resurrection Community Church, 2502 E 38th St, Indianapolis, IN 46218 Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Details: Community partners will provide information on essential services and resources for Indianapolis families.



Sunday, October 6 – Faith Visits

IMPD Command Staff and leadership will visit the following local places of worship to build connections and foster dialogue with congregations:

Villa Baptist Church – 2650 Villa Ave | Lead Pastor RT Stringer | 11:00 AM Nu Corinthians – 5935 W 56th St | Pastor Terry Webster Sr | 10:00 AM Allen Chapel – 637 E 11th St | Pastor Charles Fontaine Macon | 10:30 AM Resurrection Community Church – 2502 E 38th St | Pastor Orlando Jordan | 10:30 AM Tuxedo Baptist Church – 29 N Grant Ave | Pastor Eddie Smith Sr | 10:45 AM Friendship Missionary Baptist Church – 1301 N Goodlet Ave | Pastor Ronald Covington | 11:00 AM



