Faith in Indiana holds 'pathway to citizenship' vigil in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Immigration reform is a topic being brought back to the forefront with the influx of migrants at the southern border.

The organization "Faith in Indiana" held a vigil to emphasize the need for the conversation in Indiana.

Supporters marched from Monument Circle to Sen. Mike Braun's office. Together, they called for a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants across the Hoosier state.

"I've been here for 15 years, I have never met anyone from my hometown of Mexico and that saddens me. I think people like my parents who haven't seen their parents for 35 years. I believe we should be able to get a pathway to citizenship so that can change. And all of us today of the power to have our voices heard. The power, the voice, the love, and the action to take to change that," a marcher said at Monday night's vigil.

Congress is currently debating the next steps to take on immigration.