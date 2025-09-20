Fall allergies share symptoms with flu and COVID, expert says

INDIANAPOLIS — Flu, COVID and allergies all have similar symptoms, making fall a challenging time for allergy sufferers.

"Fall allergies are really common. It actually affects millions of Americans every year," said Dr. Chelsea Taulman from Purdue University's School of Nursing.

Nearly one in three adults and more than one in four children in the U.S. report having a seasonal allergy.

"Right now, in the Midwest, it is very common, primarily because you have mold spores. This can be found on damp leaves and in soil. Ragweed is a really common pollen right now," Taulman said.

Taulman said allergy symptoms share many similarities with flu and COVID symptoms.

"Sneezing, congestion, you can experience fatigue, even a headache. Those are common symptoms in all of those. However, the big difference is that with COVID-19 and the flu, you're going to have more of a fever and body aches. For COVID-19, some common symptoms can be loss of smell, loss of taste, and with your allergy symptoms, you're going to have more of clear nasal drainage and itchy, watery eyes," Taulman said.

To help reduce exposure, Taulman suggests limiting time outside when air quality is poor and closing windows to keep pollen out of homes.

"Something else that's really simple to do is if you're outside in your garden or in the yard, coming inside and showering right away. Air filters are great because they remove those small particles in the air," she said.

Taulman recommends over-the-counter medications like antihistamines such as Zyrtec and Claritin, nasal sprays and eye drops for itchy eyes.

For those with more severe allergies, Taulman said having an allergy test by an allergist would be beneficial.

Regarding flu and COVID-19 vaccines, Taulman said now is a good time to get vaccinated.

"We're starting to see patients with flu, so it'd be a great time to start getting your flu vaccine. For COVID-19, if you're at high risk, or if your primary provider recommends that you get the COVID-19 vaccine, it would also be a great time to get that because that season will be upon us soon," Taulman said.