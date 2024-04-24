Fall Creek Parkway reopened to traffic ahead of schedule following Nickel Plate Trail construction

INDIANAPOLIS — Fall Creek Parkway has reopened to traffic ahead of schedule.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works temporarily closed Fall Creek Parkway around Evanston Avenue and 42nd Street on April 15 for construction.

Crews were removing railroad tracks as part of a project to expand the Nickel Plate Trail. The construction was set to be completed by April 30 but has opened six days earlier than expected.

Fall creek reopened

Officials announced another closure on 42nd Street from Ralston Avenue to Evanston Avenue in the near future. Warning and detour signs will be placed two weeks in advance.

The Department of Public Works estimates the Nickel Plate Trail extension will be completed by mid-2025.

