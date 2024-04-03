Fall Creek Parkway will be detoured near State Fairgrounds for Nickel Plate Trail construction

INDIANAPOLIS — The State Fair Train is a remnant of the past, but the tracks it left behind will heavily impact traffic near the fairgrounds this month.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works will temporarily close Fall Creek Parkway around Evanston Avenue and 42nd Street so crews can remove the tracks crossing the street for the Nickel Plate Trail extension.

DPW plans to start its closure on April 15. It will last until at least the end of the month.

"While we understand that construction is disruptive, we are looking forward to what's going to come out on the other side, which is a brand new trail," said Department of Public Works public information officer Auboni Hart. "Our team is going to make sure we keep our construction workers safe."

Traffic will be detoured to 46th Street and College Avenue during the closure.

Michael Joseph works next to the construction site at Joseph's Oriental Rug Imports and remembers the old train.

"I grew up in Fishers, so I took the State Fair Train as a kid," Joseph said. "To see them take pride in the infrastructure that existed for a long time, I love repurposing. As a rug store, repurposing is part of our DNA."

Regular traffic will not pass Joseph's store while the Nickel Plate Trail construction is happening, but Joseph does not mind because of what will come of it.

"The amount of trash I would find back there was saddening, so this is a huge change and a welcome change," Joseph said.

The Department of Public Works estimates the Nickel Plate Trail extension will be completed by mid-2025.