Fallen Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz honored with road dedication

ELWOOD — Today marks one year since the death of Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz. In his honor, a stretch of State Road 37 is being renamed after the fallen officer.

A short ceremony was held outside Elwood City Hall today, announcing the “Officer Noah Jacob Shahnavaz Memorial Mile.”

The one mile stretch along SR 37, south of the SR13 intersection will now display a memorial marker in Shahnavaz's name.

Additionally, a plaque purchased by the Elwood Police Department is on display outside of City Hall in his honor.

Officer Noah Jacob Shahnavaz was killed in the line of duty on July 31, 2022 when he was conducting a traffic stop.

Noah was killed by the driver of the vehicle, Carl Roy Webb Boards II, who was arrested and has since been charged with numerous counts.

Boards fired at least 36 rounds and Noah never had a chance to upholster his own gun.

At the ceremony today, the community of Elwood celebrated the heroic life of Noah and officially renamed the area where he died as Officer Noah Jacob Shahnavaz Memorial Mile.

"There's only one thing we can do here today and that's to make sure the Shahnavaz family knows that we love them and that we're never going to forget what a wonderful man their son was," Indiana Senator Mike Gaskill said. "When you drive past those signs, remember the sacrifice that he made."

