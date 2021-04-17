Fallen Officer Breann Leath honored with community blood drive

INDIANAPOLIS — Seeing the best in people is evident as they honored Officer Breann Leath in a community blood drive.

The two-day event kicked off on Friday at IMPD's East District Headquarters on North Shadeland Avenue, with many people who filled the building to either donate blood or show their support for Officer Leath.

Leath's mother, Jennifer, said Breann would be so happy to see the turnout from her community.

As the Indianapolis community and her family are still coming to grips with her passing one year ago, Leath said she can't help but to think about the state our community is in right now with gun violence, especially after the mass shooting at a FedEx facility Thursday night.

"Society makes it too easy for people to get guns. I think that kids playing video games that are very violent in shooting teaches them that it's just a game," Leath said. "They don't understand the weight and the significance that truly is. There really are consequences to pulling that trigger and it's not a game."

Leath adds that tragedies like these really prove why this blood drive is so important, being able to assist those in a community that her daughter cherished so much.

Friday's drive wrapped up at 6 p.m. and runs again on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.