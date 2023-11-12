Families of officer-involved shooting victims rally together for peace

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers have killed eight people in officer-involved shootings in 2023. The families of two of those killed came together to share their frustration this weekend.

The families of Frederick Davis and Gary Harrell led a rally Saturday outside of the Burger King on Shadeland Avenue where Davis was shot and killed last month. They were joined by the family of Herman Whitfield III, who died after being tased by IMPD officers last year.

"We're tired of excuses," said Sharon Cannon, Davis' aunt. "We want justice for the Herman Whitfields, Gary Harrells, and anyone else who has been subject to police brutality."

Harrell was shot by an officer this August after a traffic stop. Body-cam footage revealed Harrell was shot in the back.

Davis was shot inside of the Burger King after a trespassing call led to a fight with an officer. IMPD said Davis shot an officer with the officer's weapon, after which the officer fired back with his other gun.

Whitfield III's family recently filed a civil suit against the City of Indianapolis for his death.

The gathering was planned days in advance, but took on a new meaning after Indianapolis' fifteenth officer-involved shooting happened Friday afternoon.

"I am fed up," said Melissa Williams, Gary Harrell's sister. "I am not going to be able to see my brother again because of the hands of IMPD. Chief Randal [Taylor], come on."