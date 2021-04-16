Families react to FedEx shooting, anxiously await status of loved ones

INDIANAPOLIS — Nine people are confirmed dead, including the shooter, who took his own life during a mass shooting late Thursday night at a FedEx facility on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

Now, the families of those affected by the shooting have been left with feelings of worry and uncertainty about the status of their loved ones as they waited at a nearby Holiday Inn Express for information.

And, because FedEx is a federal facility, the employees are not allowed to keep their phones on them while they're at work, which makes getting in touch with loved ones more difficult and frustrating for family members who are trying to get in touch with them.

One woman, who said her brother works at the facility, said it's been crazy and hectic. "No one knows anything. We go over first to FedEx and then they send us over to the Marriott, and then we come over here and no one knows anything, they just basically tell us to wait and the buses are gonna come. It's been about an hour and a half, if not longer. We don't know anything."