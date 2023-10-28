Families receive school supplies, free produce at Warren Township Fall Festival

WARREN TOWNSHIP — Children are on the hunt for candy and other sweet treats this weekend, but families in Warren Township received gifts that will last much longer than a sugar rush.

Hundreds of families came to the annual Fall Festival at the Moorhead Community Resource Center Saturday morning.

The event featured free school supplies, produce and other assorted goods for anyone in need.

"We're doing what we always do, celebrating the community," said James Taylor, the director of the Moorhead Community Resource Center. "The things that are needed in our community are pretty important. Our families, when we say we're doing something, they always come."

While parents and guardians lined up for the essentials, kids explored a variety of fun activities at the festival, most notably pony rides.

"The most special part of this is the horses. They're cool," Taylor said. "However, I am not getting on a horse. They're just pretty to look at."

The fall festival also included dozens of booths highlighting local goods and businesses.

Taylor said every event at the fall festival reflects what the Moorhead does for Warren Township students and parents every day.

"The mission of the community resource center is to have people come here who need an upper hand whether it's for the day or for the week," Taylor said. "It's always important for people to know that we're here when they need us."

