Families ring in the new year at Countdown to Noon

INDIANAPOLIS — On Friday, families from all over gathered at the Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience.

“We come every year for the countdown to noon,” Brittany Washington said.

Washington enjoyed the festivities on Friday with her two kids. The family has made the three hour trip down to Indianapolis from Decatur, Illinois for the last five years.

“We started coming with my mom, she lived here, and she had breast cancer, we kind of made it a tradition to come here and make it more fun for her and her kids because she had foster kids,” Washington said. “It’s something to do, it’s fun and we really enjoy it."

Washington’s mom passed away last year, after her long battle with breast cancer.

“I think it means a lot to her, especially with us still getting out and having fun despite the situation,” Washington added.

Washington says it’s a tradition she says may never stop.

“I think I enjoy it more than they do,”she said.

In a year that’s been filled with highs and lows, Washington says we can all end 2021 on a high note.

“Even though life gets you down, just try to make fun out of it, just make the best out of it,” Washington said.

The annual event was held outside this year due to rising COVID cases. Grammy nominated musician, Zak Morgan, led the countdown to the new year.

