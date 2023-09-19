Family asks for help in search of missing blind man from Owen County

OWEN COUNTY — The family of Chris Callas is desperately searching for answers.

Callas has been missing for nearly two weeks from Patricksburg, Indiana, a small town outside of Spencer.

According to the mother of his daughter, Callas went missing right after he underwent eye surgery.

"He is literally almost blind," she said. "The number one thing that threw me off guard and I got the most grief stricken feeling I've had in my life is the fact that his medication that he took for his surgery, everything he would need, all his medications have not been touched since the day he went missing."

The mother of Callas, Violet, says she spoke to her son every day. Since his disappearance, she has been unable to get rest.

The Owen County Sheriff's Office posted about Callas's disappearance on their Facebook page, but give little details.

According to the family, the office says that due to the small size of their department, there is little they can do. They did say the police searched the area Callas was last seen with K9's, but had no luck.

"I don't want to keep hearing all this he say she say," his daughters mother said. "I want facts, regardless of the outcome, I want to bring him home for my daughter."

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Chris Callas, contact the Owen County Sheriff’s Office at 812-829-4874.