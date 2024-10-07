Family of 5 displaced, firefighter injured in house fires across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS —House fires broke out across Indianapolis Sunday night into Monday morning, leaving a family of five displaced and a firefighter injured.

6336 Selago Dr.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the call for the first fire came in around 9:41 p.m.

Firefighters responded to a house fire at 6336 Selago Dr. A heavy fire broke out in the family's garage and spread to the attic, causing significant damage to the home and four cars.

IFD

The family told firefighters they heard a loud boom and began to see smoke. Luckily, smoke alarms were activated, and the family of five and their dog were able to evacuate safely.

The fire department said firefighters had their work cut out for them but with an aggressive attack, they could get the fire under control in 25 minutes. No injuries were reported and the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

2000 block of North College Ave.

Multiple homes were damaged on the city's north side Monday morning.

IFD fire crews arrived to the 2000 block of North College Avenue for a house fire just before 4 a.m.

Firefighters worked to put out the flames until around 6 a.m. but despite their efforts, one of the properties was a total loss.

IFD

IFD said two of the homes were vacant but a third one was occupied. However, no one was home while crews were working and no civilian injuries were reported.

A firefighter was slightly injured while on scene.

Neighbor Gary Staver said he was startled when woke up to the flashing lights and sirens.

“My dog woke me up," Staver said. "I thought he needed to come outside, so I was bringing him outside and started hearing something, I could smell smoke and I started hearing somebody yelling for help. And just about that time is when the emergency vehicles started responding.”