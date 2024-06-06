Family of man killed in hit-and-run on Mass Ave files suit against driver, bar owner

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of the 27-year-old man who was killed in a hit-and-run on Mass Ave. in March has filed a lawsuit against the driver and owners of the bar who served him.

The family of Brandon Breedlove, 27, with representation from attorneys at Craig Kelly & Faultless LLC, filed a lawsuit on June 5 against 27-year-old Salvador Banales and Risky Business Inc. (doing busness as Dorman Street Saloon.

The lawsuit claims employee(s) of Dorman Street Saloon over-served Banales and failed to arrange transportation for Banales.

Breedlove's mother has suffered harms, losses and damages from her son's death, according to the complaint. She is seeking Banales and the business to cover the expenses of Breedlove's health care prior to his death as well as funeral and burial expenses.

According to court documents, Banales struck Breedlove and two others around 2 a.m. on Saturday near Massachusetts Avenue and College Avenue.

Breedlove was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries, where he later died.

According to court documents, Banales was in a rental vehicle and claimed to be in town for a work convention.

IMPD arrested Banales at the Indianapolis International Airport as he prepared to board a flight to Houston.

Banales is criminally charged with seven felonies and a misdemeanor relating to the crash.