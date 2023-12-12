Family of shooting victim remembers her life 11 years after death

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday marks 11 years since an Indianapolis woman was shot and killed along the White River.

We still do not know who is responsible for the death of Sherese Walker Bingham.

Every year, her family makes it a point to share the story of her life and and tragic death.

Indiana State Police found Bingham's body near the intersection of Limestone Street and W. New York Street on the evening of December 12, 2012.

11 years later, the space has become a sacred one for her family members.

‘Rese’ — as her family called her — was a loving, giving and caring person.

She was family oriented and full of energy.

The 51-year-old loved her two German shepherds — walking them on the trails near the White River and training them.

Christmas was her holiday — it was a time that was full of joy for her.

She loved to decorate her home and buy holiday themed items from Cracker Barrel.

That makes the holidays a bittersweet time of year for brothers Malcolm and Keith Walker Sr.

“There’s nothing happened. The case is still sitting there. We just waiting for some individual, some person that has a guilty conscience, their heart is burdened knowing that they need to do the right thing to my sister. Why was she murdered? Who did it?" Walker Sr. said.

One year ago, WRTV met with Walker Sr. on the tenth anniversary of her death.

He says this year has been particularly tough for him and his brother, because their father, Leon, passed away two weeks ago.

Walker Sr. tells WRTV he'll continue to come back to this location year after year to raise awareness about her death, until the person responsible is found.

Sherese’s husband Eugene Bingham was arrested two years after her death, but the charges were dropped in 2015 due to a lack of evidence.

Walker Sr. hopes that whoever killed her or whoever knows something about who killed her, will come forward to police and justice will be served.