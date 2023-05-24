Family reacts to teen injured in shooting at Columbus park Tuesday night

COLUMBUS — Susan Harris says she remembers the moments when she got the call that her grandson, Gavin, was shot at Lincoln Park.

“I got to Methodist Hospital just in time to watch my grandson’s wounds be cleaned. Thank God they were through and through shots,” Harris said.

Harris says her 18-year-old grandson was one of the four people shot at Lincoln Park in Columbus Tuesday night.

According to police, officers responded to the area of the park near the basketball courts for reports of shots fired. Officials say the park was crowded at the time of the shooting.

“A senseless shooting over a girl that my grandson dated over a year ago. They went their separate ways,” Harris told WRTV.

Columbus Police Department says the motive is still under investigation. Two suspects were taken into custody overnight, according to police. Both are 18-years-old and face preliminary charges of aggravated battery and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Harris says her grandson is now at home recovering.

“It’s heartbreaking and if society doesn’t step up, we are going to lose these kids. It’s sad,” Harris said.

Lisa Pein works for the Lincoln Central Neighborhood Family Center. The center helps people in Columbus connect with resources and build relationships.

“I have a neighborhood watch group. I facilitate that group. We have been meeting since 2015,” Pein said.

The group works with the Columbus Police Department to help raise awareness to issues in the community.

“It kind of changes the feel of Columbus. This is a place where I have always felt safe,” Pein said.

If anyone is looking for information on the resources available at the Lincoln Central Neighborhood Family Center, click here.

Police ask that anyone with tips or information regarding the case to contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600.