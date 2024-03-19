Family remembers shooting victim killed in Broad Ripple shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The man accused of shooting six people in a Broad Ripple bar will be in court Tuesday morning.

Court documents show it started with an argument inside Landsharks early Saturday morning.

IMPD says the suspect fired a gun as he moved to leave the bar. Five people were injured not including Timothy Brown Jr., an employee of the bar, who was killed.

Brown Jr.'s father said his son was a hard worker who was only there Friday night filling in to make some extra cash.

“People thought we were twins. I was the oldest, but he thought I was, big little sister," Timia Brown, Timothy's oldest sister said. "But Tim, he was a goofball, that's who he was. He was going to keep you laughing."

An infectious smile that his family says could light up any room he was in.

"If you were mad, sad, angry, he was going to annoy you until you smiled," Timia Brown said.

"When he entered the room, each one of us, we'd all get a kiss. When he left, we would all get a kiss. We're going to definitely miss those kisses," Emma Brown, Timothy’s stepmother said.

WRTV did not speak with Brown's biological mother Veronica Lynn Gatewood.

Brown's father told WRTV’s Amber Grigley, that a knock at his door Saturday morning, crushed his family in unimaginable ways.

"It's that infamous 5:00 in the morning knock. You just go right up. You already know. You just going to go see what it is," Timothy Brown Sr., Timothy’s father said. “Beautiful heart. Man, that's my baby. That's my baby."

Court documents say an argument started inside the bar when the alleged 25-year-old male suspect grabbed his gun and started shooting. Injuring five and ending the life of 36-year-old Timothy Brown Jr.

"It was two families destroyed here. My son is gone. I'll never get to experience him again. But somebody else's son is going to go through hell right now for a lot of years. We as black men have to take our place because these are our boys out here doing this stuff,” said Timothy Brown Sr. “And on top of that, I have to forgive this man for murdering my son. I have to wholeheartedly forgive this man."

Brown was a mentor, coached wrestling and taught pre-school. But his family said his role as a father was unmatched.

"Her favorite place to be on top of his shoulders. For her to understand that she could never be on top of her dad's shoulders. She doesn't understand that," Emma Brown said.

"So many people have poured out their love to us talked about the love they have for him talked about what he means to their children that he's coached and understand just the impact is sometimes like we don't understand why this happened," Monique Brown, Timothy’s little sister said.