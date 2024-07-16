Family seeks justice in deadly hit and run

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis family is seeking justice after their loved one was killed in a deadly hit and run on Friday night.

“To go like this – it took us all by surprise,” Jesus Castro said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 5100 block of Massachusetts Avenueon reports of a crash at around 8 p.m.

IMPD says the crash resulted in the death of 31-year-old Ivan Castro.

“Now I look at my phone and there are no more texts – nothing,” Castro’s brother added.

Surveillance video captures the moments the collision happens. Then more than 30 seconds later the Silver Chrysler takes off.

WRTV

“I would love for something to be done about this intersection,” Will Woodrow with 5108 studios said.

Businesses owners and neighbors in the area are calling for changes to the intersection.

“You can save some lives if somebody puts in a stop light,” Woodrow told WRTV.

In fact, IMPD data shows Friday's incident was the second deadly crash at that intersection in 2 years.

RELATED VIDEO | Neighbors remember woman killed in hit-and-run crash

Neighbors remember woman killed in hit-and-run crash

“I aimed my cameras at this intersection because there is at least one crash a week and its pretty terrible and I would love for something to be done,” Woodrow added.

Indianapolis Department of Public Works sent WRTV this statement regarding potential changes to the intersection.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works has no programmed changes to this area in the near future. Due to the nature of the crash and an ongoing investigation, we would defer all inquiries regarding the hit-and-run to IMPD. Once IMPD finishes their investigation, they will pass their findings onto the Fatal Crash Review Team for the city who will examine the incident and post its findings for this location, which will include any potential recommendations of infrastructure changes that Indy DPW could implement at that time. DPW

IMPD says the case remains under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call crime stoppers at 317-262-TIPS