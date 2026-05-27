Fans can give input on mural design for Fever performance center

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The Indy Arts Council is holding a survey to help decide which mural will be painted on the new Indiana Fever Sports Performance Center.

The survey is now open through June 14, featuring the three finalists from the statewide contest that drew in 65 submissions in Dec. 2025.

The Indy Arts Council says that the results of the poll won’t directly decide the winner but will instead provide public feedback to the voting board.

The three finalists are Koda Witsken from Fishers, Alex Ann Allen from South Bend, and Siena Baldi from Indianapolis.

Wistken’s submission, ‘Her Game,’ puts Indianapolis at the center of women’s basketball. Depicting women of all ages playing basketball, the piece celebrates not only the women in the Fever but also women playing in youth, high school and college programs across Indiana.

Allen’s submission, ‘Dream Work Legacy,’ celebrates dedication, teamwork and the passing of inspiration from one generation to the next. The mural uses perspective to make the viewer feel like they are on a basketball court. The piece also features the eagle of Lady Victory overlooking Indianapolis.

Baldi’s submission, ‘Centropy,’ depicts female athletes as larger-than-life mythical beings. The words “know no bounds” run across the bottom of the mural, inspiring women to let go of self-doubt and chase their dreams. Centropy is the opposite of entropy, energy that builds up into harmonious order.

The 40-foot-tall mural will be painted on the north-facing wall of the building, aiming to create a new landmark in downtown Indianapolis. The Fever say that they do not want the mural to include players or the Fever logo, but they do want it to be a nod to both their uniforms and team colors.

The mural is expected to be painted in Fall 2026, with a dedication to follow before the Fever’s stadium opens in Spring 2027.