Fatal car crash leaves 2 dead in Anderson

ANDERSON — Two people are dead following a car crash in Anderson Saturday evening.

The Anderson Police Department crash team responded to the scene of a crash at the intersection of South Scatterfield Road and East 5th Street at around 5:20 p.m.

The collision involved a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado operated by a 17-year-old and a 2008 Pontiac Vibe driven by a female with a female passenger.

Police say the driver of the Chevrolet suffered a serious lower-body injury. He was transported to St. Vincent Hospital in an unknown condition.

The driver and passenger of the Pontiac were both transported to Community Hospital, where they later died from their injuries. Their identities will be made public after their families are notified.

The crash remains an open investigation. Any witnesses are asked to contact Anderson Police Department Sgt. Nick Durr at 765-648-6660.

