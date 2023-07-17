Watch Now
Fatal car crash on the city’s northwest side leaves 1 dead

Posted at 9:03 PM, Jul 16, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead following a fatal car crash on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Northwest District officers responded to a crash in the 4400 block of North High School Road shortly after 8 p.m.

An adult male was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Police say this was a single vehicle crash and the victim was the only one in the car. His vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a pole.

This is a developing story.

