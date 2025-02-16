Fatal crash caused by slick road conditions claims life of Bedford man

MONROE COUNTY — A crash caused by slick road conditions claimed the life of a Bedford man on Saturday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a motor vehicle accident on State Road 446 and Dutch Ridge Road around 6:20 a.m. Initial information indicated that this was a single-vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a 2006 Ford F350 that had veered off the road and into the woods. Further investigation led law enforcement to the driver, identified as Leroy Terrell from Bedford, IN. Tragically, the Monroe County Coroner's Office pronounced Mr. Terrell deceased at the scene.

Preliminary findings from the investigation suggest that slick road conditions likely contributed to the vehicle losing control and departing the roadway.