Fatal crash claims passenger's life on Indianapolis' southeast side

Indianapolis — A late-night crash on Indianapolis' southeast side claimed the life of one person, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD officers responded to a report of an accident at approximately 10:51 p.m. Tuesday in the 6300 block of Southeastern Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a two-vehicle collision involving a gray Ford and a red Chrysler.

Emergency medical services transported the passenger of the red Chrysler to an area hospital in critical condition. The passenger later died from their injuries.

According to preliminary findings from detectives, the gray Ford was traveling eastbound on Old US 421 when it struck the red Chrysler, which was making a left turn onto Southeastern Avenue from westbound Old US 421.

Both drivers involved in the crash were taken to area hospitals for blood draws. Police say impairment is not believed to be a factor in the collision.

The IMPD Fatal Crash Investigation Team has taken over the investigation.