Fatal crash creates backup on 31 south to 465 west

INDIANAPOLIS — A fatal crash caused back up on US 31 and 465 Westbound Tuesday afternoon.

Carmel Police Department made a traffic alert stating that 465 westbound from US 31 was closed due to a serious crash around 2:30 p.m.

An hour later, the department said the ramp was still closed and that the crash was determined to be fatal.

Closure will last for several hours for the investigation as this was determined to be a fatal crash. pic.twitter.com/VZwgx1TmO3 — Carmel Police Department (@CarmelPD) December 5, 2023

The cause of the crash is still under investigation at this time.