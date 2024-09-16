Fatal crash in Boone County leaves one dead

BOONE COUNTY — One person is dead after a fatal crash in Boone County Monday afternoon.

According to Boone County Sheriff's Office, just before 2 p.m., deputies responded to a traffic accident in the 3000 block of State 47 East.

Upon arrival, first responders located a white 2008 Chevy Silverado occupied by Kyle Smith, 34, of Kirklin Indiana in the roadway with significant damage and an overturned dump truck occupied by Scott Pickett, 61, of Lafayette.

Smith was pronounced deceased on scene, police said.

Pickett was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office fatal Alcohol Crash Team was requested to investigate the accident.