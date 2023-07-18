Fatal crash leaves one dead on Indy's southside

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a fatal crash on the south side of Indianapolis on Monday.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of Bacon St. and Carson Ave. around 6:30 p.m.

Preliminary information leads officers to believe that a moped was driving westbound on Bacon St. when it failed to yeild at a stop sign.

A truck traveling northbound on Carson Ave. then struck the moped.

Police said the driver of the moped was transported to the hospital where they later died.

The driver of the truck stayed on scene and is cooperating with detectives, police said.

Police believe weather may have been a factor to the crash.